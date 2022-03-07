Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $278.00 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

