Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $147.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

