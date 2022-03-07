Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

