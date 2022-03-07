Comerica Bank Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of ePlus worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 141.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 253.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

