Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of ePlus worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 114.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

