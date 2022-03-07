Comerica Bank Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $11,065,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.36 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

