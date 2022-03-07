Comerica Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of NOV worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 464.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 553,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

