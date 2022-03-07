Comerica Bank Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

