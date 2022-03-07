Comerica Bank Has $3.56 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

