Comerica Bank Has $3.59 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $192.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $117.93 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $423,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

