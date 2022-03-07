Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

