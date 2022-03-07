Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,263,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,006,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $313.72 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.