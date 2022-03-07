Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 3,839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

