Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

