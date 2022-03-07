Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

MCHP stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

