Comerica Bank Sells 12,321 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

