Comerica Bank Sells 16,057 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $117.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

