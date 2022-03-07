Comerica Bank Sells 1,846 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemed by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Chemed by 40.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $485.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

