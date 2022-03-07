Comerica Bank Sells 2,056 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

