Comerica Bank Sells 2,251 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $245.28 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

