Comerica Bank Sells 23,724 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.