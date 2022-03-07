Comerica Bank Sells 2,511 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $278.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

