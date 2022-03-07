Comerica Bank Sells 3,874 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $176.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

