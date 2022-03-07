Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $171.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

