Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq stock opened at $171.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $194.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

