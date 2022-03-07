Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

