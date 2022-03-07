Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.