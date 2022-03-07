Comparing Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Palo Alto Networks 0 3 29 0 2.91

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.63%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $613.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Mandiant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48% Palo Alto Networks -9.50% -42.84% -2.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $483.45 million 10.88 $918.57 million $3.81 5.90 Palo Alto Networks $4.26 billion 12.35 -$498.90 million ($4.74) -112.55

Mandiant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

