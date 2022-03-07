Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.26).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($20.40) on Friday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823 ($24.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.35.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.50), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,457.69).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

