Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $1.63 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,165,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

