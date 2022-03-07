Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

CMPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

