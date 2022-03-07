Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 7.6% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Approximately 246,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 37,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.12.

Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

