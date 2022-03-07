Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

