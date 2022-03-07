Conceal Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $108,987.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,576.85 or 0.99995287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00229465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00138357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00267470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001378 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,683,941 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,536 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

