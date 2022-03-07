Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Concentrix comprises 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Concentrix worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CNXC traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $122.37 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

