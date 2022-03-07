Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CNCE opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.