Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £99,428 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £99,428 ($130,277.78).
Shares of CRE stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 360.50 ($4.72). The company had a trading volume of 117,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 429.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.44).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.94%.
Conduit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
