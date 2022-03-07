Conflux Network (CFX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.50 or 0.06641007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00262977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00732922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00069754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00415525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00285846 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

