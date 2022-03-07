ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $100.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

