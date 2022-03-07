ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.28. 674,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

