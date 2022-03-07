Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 5.4%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28). Approximately 306,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 225,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)
