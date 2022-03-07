Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Down 5.4%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28). Approximately 306,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 225,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

