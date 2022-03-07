CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.33

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 11566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

