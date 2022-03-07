Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.50

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.50 and last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.01. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

