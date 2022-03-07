ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $443,766.19 and approximately $21,924.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00229595 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

