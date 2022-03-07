Contrasting AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AEye and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

AEye presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 323.89%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Visteon.

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and Visteon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.77 billion 0.99 $41.00 million $1.44 67.76

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Summary

Visteon beats AEye on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

