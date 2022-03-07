Contrasting Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 4.07 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.34 $39.82 million $63.53 0.28

Altisource Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14%

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

