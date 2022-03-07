Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VLRS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
