Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.95 or 0.00041332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $849.21 million and $24.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,770,653 coins and its circulating supply is 53,257,842 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

