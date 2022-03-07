Coreto Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $48,222.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

