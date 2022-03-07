Cormark Weighs in on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

GDI stock opened at C$54.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$43.75 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

